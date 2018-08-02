New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
If the NL throws a pennant race and nobody cares does it make a sound?
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 5m
Hi, I wrote this last night and saved it for today as I have to do things involving airplanes today. … I like Jared Diamond a lot. Unlike 98% of the guys out there, Jared writes original things, doesn’t just follow #TheNarrative and is always interesting.
Tweets
-
New Post: Mets Calling Up Recently Acquired Bobby Wahl https://t.co/EkR3bu5hwp #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
What does the Chris Archer trade tell us about Mets ace Jacob deGrom's value? https://t.co/blVYLWK7jsBlogger / Podcaster
-
Wahl pitched to an impressive 2.20 ERA in 38 games between Las Vegas and Nashville. He went 4-2 with 73 K’s.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Ironically, a rule from test cricket might help MLB shorten some games: https://t.co/wcqOCqYONiTV / Radio Personality
-
RT @Josh_Macri: After today, @Buster_ESPN will be contractually obligated to refer to me as "Producer-san." #BBTN podcast. -… https://t.co/r7QtoYtNacBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets