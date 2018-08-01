New York Mets
Report: No Structural Damage Found in Matz’ Elbow
by: Tim Ryder — Mets Merized Online 4m
Jon Heyman of Fancred Sports reports that there was no structural damage found in the left elbow of Steven Matz. He recently underwent an MRI on the elbow after feeling discomfort in the area.
