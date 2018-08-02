New York Mets

Matz has no damage in forearm, MRI reveals

NEW YORK -- The Mets have avoided the worst with pitcher Steven Matz, whose MRI on Thursday revealed no structural damage in his left arm, , according to a source. Regardless, Matz may land on the disabled list prior to Thursday's game against the Braves.

