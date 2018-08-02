New York Mets

Metstradamus
Usatsi_11007210

Report: New York Mets Discussed Noah Syndergaard Trade With San Diego Padres

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 35s

The New York Mets made it known that they were willing to listen to trade offers for starting pitchers Jacob deGrom and Noah Syndergaard, but it never really seemed like they got close to trading e…

Tweets