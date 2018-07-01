New York Mets

Mets Minors
MMN 2018 Midseason Top Prospects: 30-21 Features Multiple Bullpen Arms

by: Dilip Sridhar Mets Minors 4s

No. 30 Ali Sanchez, CHt: R/R Wt: 196 lb. Level: St. LucieB/T: R/R Age: 1/20/97 (21) Age Dif: -1.4Acquired: Signed 2013 (690K Bonus)2018 Stats: 71 G, 281 PA, 15 2B, 3B, 5 H

