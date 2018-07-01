New York Mets

Mets Merized
Steven-matz-560x381

Matz Has Mild Flexor-Pronator Strain, DL Stint Possible

by: Tim Ryder Mets Merized Online 5m

New York Mets assistant general manager John Ricco updated the team's press corps on starting pitcher Steven Matz on Thursday afternoon.The 27-year-old has been diagnosed with a mild flexor-pr

Tweets