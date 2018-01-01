New York Mets

Yahoo Sports
201808021714620934782

Former Mets pitcher Marcos Molina gets drug suspension

by: The Associated Press Yahoo Sports 10m

Pitcher Marcos Molina, a free agent since his release from the New York Mets' Double-A Binghamton farm team on July 14, has been suspended for the rest of the season following a positive test for the performance-enhancing substance Clostebol. The...

Tweets