Mets could put Steven Matz on DL with mild flexor pronator strain
by: Matt Ehalt, NorthJersey — North Jersey 3m
Mets lefty Steven Matz has a mild flexor pronator strain, and may land on the disabled list.
RT @eboland11: Rain, which was not in the forecast, coming down here at Fenway.Blogger / Podcaster
.@You_Found_Nimmo starts the game off with a HOME RUN for the Mets!TV / Radio Network
The Braves scored a run off Vargas in the top of the first. Nimmo tied the game on the second pitch of the bottom o… https://t.co/kyQ7PBNrMATV / Radio Network
Kevin Kaczmarski was the Mets’ 40-man roster casualty. https://t.co/UIuaxzxajwBlogger / Podcaster
Well, that didn't take long. @You_Found_Nimmo ties the game in the 1st with a leadoff home run!Official Team Account
25-pitch first for Vargas, and Mets trail 1-0.Beat Writer / Columnist
