Former Mets pitcher Molina gets drug suspension

by: Buster Olney

Pitcher Marcos Molina, a free agent since his release from the New York Mets' Double-A Binghamton farm team on July 14, has been suspended for the rest of the season following a positive test for the performance-enhancing substance Clostebol.

