Former Mets pitcher Marcos Molina gets drug suspension

NEW YORK (AP) Pitcher Marcos Molina, a free agent since his release from the New York Mets' Double-A Binghamton farm team on July 14, has been suspended for the rest of the season following a positive test for the performance-enhancing substance Clostebol

