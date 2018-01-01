New York Mets

ESPN NY Mets Blog

Mets' Matz has mild forearm strain; DL possible

by: Jesse Rogers ESPN New York: Mets Blog 37s

Two days after being shelled for seven runs in a 25-4 loss to the Nats, Mets lefty Steven Matz was diagnosed with a mild strain in his left forearm Thursday. The team is expected to decide Friday whether to put him on the DL.

