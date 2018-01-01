New York Mets
Mets’ Cespedes has surgery on right heel
by: AP — Fox Sports 4m
NEW YORK (AP) Mets slugger Yoenis Cespedes had surgery on his right heel Thursday, the first of two procedures that will likely sideline him for eight to 10 months.
