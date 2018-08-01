New York Mets

Mets Merized
Usatsi_11013788_154511658_lowres

Game Recap: Vargas Shaky In Mets’ 4-2 Loss To Braves

by: John Jackson Mets Merized Online 12m

The New York Mets (44-62) fell to the Atlanta Braves (58-47) by a score of 4-2 on Thursday night at Citi Field.PitchingThe Mets sent Jason Vargas (2-7, 8.23 ERA) to the mound for his 11th star

Tweets