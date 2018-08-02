New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
Cut

Mets unable to rally from miscues behind Vargas

by: N/A MLB: Mets 4m

NEW YORK -- Another short outing from Jason Vargas on Thursday -- this one was more his defense's fault than his own -- at least gave the Mets a chance to take an extended look at their bullpen. Earlier Thursday, the Mets called up hard-throwing Bobby...

Tweets