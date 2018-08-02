New York Mets

Fox Sports
Braves win 4th straight as Acuna sparks 4-2 win over Mets (Aug 02, 2018)

by: AP Fox Sports 4m

NEW YORK (AP) Ronald Acuna Jr. led off with his first big league triple and reached three times, Johan Camargo hit a two-run double in a three-run third inning, and the Atlanta Braves beat the New York Mets 4-2 Thursday night to extend their winning...

