New York Mets

The Mets Police
Unknown-1

Have we fixed Gary Cohen’s Mets Home Run calls?

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 5m

Hmmm another interesting call where Gare avoided to the track to the wall.  Keep it up Gare!  Ford Frick Award here we come! .@You_Found_Nimmo just wants to make you happy. ? ? pic.twitter.com/mIiZRTrkzf — New York Mets (@Mets) August 2, 2018 Verdict:...

Tweets