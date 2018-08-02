New York Mets

USA Today
Braves win 4th straight as Acuna sparks 4-2 win over Mets

by: @usatoday USA Today 4m

Ronald Acuna Jr. led off with his first big league triple and reached three times, Johan Camargo hit a two-run double in a three-run third inning, and the Atlanta Braves beat the New York Mets 4-2 to extend their winning streak to four

