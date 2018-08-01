New York Mets

Baseball Prospectus
Sr080318b

Short Relief: Remembering and Correcting the Past

by: Matt Ellis Baseball Prospectus 39s

I don’t remember the name of the bar. I do remember it was late, though, and I also remember not really wanting to be in Clackamas with coworkers on a Saturday night. But funny things happen when you are in your mid-20s working a job that seems designed..

Tweets