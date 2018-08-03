New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Police Morning Laziness: It was Vargas Day
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 4m
SLACKISH REACTION: Wow the Mets lost? No way. On Vargas Day? No way. I had a particularly busy Thursday and didn’t catch any of the game at all, but I do see it was under three hours so I think I would have liked it. Wait, Philip Evans has a broken...
Tweets
-
RT @BenBadler: He's 17, but at some point, I think Ronny Mauricio could become the Mets' No. 1 prospect. Here's @jnorris427 on Mau… https://t.co/ehupqcCHujBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @lindseyadler: Just heard a Bostonian say "hammer-head shark"TV / Radio Personality
-
Michael Gibbons was the star of the night in the Mets’ minor league system. https://t.co/H9CnClDAeaBlogger / Podcaster
-
Play Ball! Double down on summer with Dunkin’ GO2s Iced Beverages! Get 2 Medium Iced Teas for $3, 2 Medium Iced Cof… https://t.co/Q4w9q8ZR3UOfficial Team Account
-
The mute button is a beautiful thing. Please bring on the edit button.Blogger / Podcaster
-
I have dressed incorrectly for this weather every day this week.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets