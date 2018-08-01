New York Mets

Meet the Mets’ new flamethrower – Bobby Wahl

by: Matt Netter Mets 360 6m

The Mets added to their collection of right-handed relief pitchers when they traded closer Jeurys Familia to the Oakland A’s. One of the two players we received was a hard-throwing 26-year-ol…

