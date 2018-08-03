New York Mets

Mets’ Todd Block Frazier goes 0 for 4, lowers OPS to .674

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice

Hey baby, Todd Frazier is back.  I know you Millennials like The OPS, so I wanted to keep you updated that Todd’s OPS is now .674.  Grinding it out baby as part of the new culture. It’s a shame Todd blocked me on twitter but did you know he is from New...

