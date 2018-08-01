New York Mets

Bobby Wahl Flashes Plus Stuff in Mets Debut

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 1m

Plus stuff has never been an issue for the hard-throwing Bobby Wahl and it wasn't on Thursday night when he made his New York Mets debut.The right-handed reliever picked up in the trade from

