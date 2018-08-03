New York Mets

Metstradamus
How Much Longer Will Jason Vargas Remain In New York Mets' Rotation?

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 3m

Last night was the latest bad start for New York Mets’ starting pitcher Jason Vargas. Vargas gave up four runs in five innings against the Atlanta Braves, putting the Mets in a hole their off…

