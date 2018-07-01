New York Mets

Mets Merized
Jeff-mcneil-1-560x374

Mets Minors: Midseason Top Prospects #20-11

by: John Sheridan Mets Merized Online 6m

We continue our updated look at the New York Mets top prospects in a farm system that is certainly becoming stronger in the lower levels. This group is led by breakout prospect Jeff McNeil, who is

Tweets