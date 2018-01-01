New York Mets

Deadspin
P2ta8dykod9yu8vgxuvn

Rick Ankiel, Who Could And Then Couldn't, Might

by: David Roth Deadspin 2m

We should begin with the important stuff. There is a league that plays at Louisville Slugger Stadium, in Louisville, over the course of a brief eight-team tournament held at the height of summer. It’s called the Bluegrass World Series, and seven of these.

Tweets