New York Mets

Steven Matz Put on 10-Day DL by Mets with Forearm Injury; Corey Oswalt Recalled

by: Tim Daniels Bleacher Report 4m

The New York Mets announced starting pitcher Steven Matz was placed on the 10-day disabled list Friday because of a flexor pronator strain in his left arm. New York recalled starter Corey Oswalt to fill the void on the 25-man roster...

