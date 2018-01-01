New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Yanks' Adams to make debut Saturday vs. Red Sox
by: Coley Harvey — ESPN 2m
Right-hander Chance Adams will make a spot start for the Yankees on Saturday against the Red Sox at Fenway Park. It will be Adams' debut as he fills in for J.A. Happ, who is on the disabled list with hand, foot and mouth disease.
Tweets
-
Mets LHP Matz to disabled list with forearm strain https://t.co/j5Hq7iDRiMTV / Radio Network
-
That he continues to take at-bats away from people who actually need to be evaluated isn’t even describable anymore.@michaelgbaron Jose Reyes could use a rest... from baseball... foreverBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @EliasSports: Jacob deGrom's opponents have a .126 batting average on his first pass through the batting order this season, the l… https://t.co/TjXjRV1e99Beat Writer / Columnist
-
There seems to be an entire section of so called Mets Twitter than I am somehow not aware of and I think I’m better… https://t.co/ab0nCnkg0xBlogger / Podcaster
-
69 degree dew point in Boston.Blogger / Podcaster
-
They don’t even know what kind of team they’ll be, who the GM will be, and arguably who the manager will be. I thin…@michaelgbaron Anybody given any thought as to who the closer might be next year?Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets