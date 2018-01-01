New York Mets

Fox Sports
Mets’ Matz to DL, hopes to miss 1 game with forearm strain

by: AP Fox Sports 1m

NEW YORK (AP) The Mets placed left-hander Steven Matz on the 10-day disabled list Friday with a flexor pronator strain in his left arm.

