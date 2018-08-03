New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Matz expected to miss 1 start; Oswalt recalled
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 11m
NEW YORK -- Without much reason to push Steven Matz through a bout of forearm discomfort, the Mets on Friday made the obvious move, placing Matz on the disabled list with a flexor-pronator strain. They expect him to miss only one start. "There's no...
Tweets
-
Albies RBI double and it's 2-1 Atlanta.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @JoeyKawikaWong: Well I made it to my 10th season before being released. Thanks to the @Mets for the opportunity this year. But anyw… https://t.co/HyJ2IffKWOBlogger / Podcaster
-
Braves have at least one hit in every inning against deGrom.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Two-run homer by Peter Alonso in the first inning tonight for the Las Vegas 51s. He now has 25 homers and 92 RBI this year.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Call hurts #LGM Ball 1 should be strike 1 Top 5 deGrom vs Sanchez 22% call same 1.9in from edgeMisc
-
Jacob deGrom should invest in cloning. The Mets need 24 more of him #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets