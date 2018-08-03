New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
Cut

Matz expected to miss 1 start; Oswalt recalled

by: N/A MLB: Mets 11m

NEW YORK -- Without much reason to push Steven Matz through a bout of forearm discomfort, the Mets on Friday made the obvious move, placing Matz on the disabled list with a flexor-pronator strain. They expect him to miss only one start. "There's no...

Tweets