Mets Want You to Know about Roster Moves
by: Niko Goutakolis
Looks like Matz is on the DL as expected. Here’s the fancy press release to go alongside the news: METS ROSTER MOVES Flushing, NY, August 3rd 2018: The New York Mets today announced they have placed lefthanded pitcher Steven Matz on the 10-Day Disabled...
