New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Jacob deGrom does it all for Mets in eight-inning performance
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 7m
It was all up to Mets RHP Jacob deGrom on Friday night in Queens.
Tweets
-
We have they aren’t as good as they think they are #yankeesWe are all going to learn something about this Yankee team this weekend.Blogger / Podcaster
-
If you think it's unfair that Jacob deGrom's Cy Young season is being wasted, email metsfansunited@gmail.com or fol… https://t.co/oB3xiwYJXaBlogger / Podcaster
-
Jonny Manziel threw four interceptions in the first half of his CFL debut https://t.co/taTBm7EXjlBlogger / Podcaster
-
New Post: Game Recap: Mets Can’t Support DeGrom, Lose 2-1 to Braves https://t.co/z90f9WFRLg #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @AnthonyDiComo: Jacob deGrom's final line: 8 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 9 K, 100 pitches. deGrom has gone 19 consecutive starts without… https://t.co/JW9RKGHKTyBeat Writer / Columnist
-
DeGrom should get the Cy Young, just for how he handles these post-game media scrums. It’s remarkable how much prof… https://t.co/w6UUiBHDVWTV / Radio Personality
- More Mets Tweets