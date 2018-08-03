New York Mets

USA Today
Da6d200b4c8f4ec8a3ebd5995f8abd86

Albies, Sanchez lead Braves to 2-1 win over Mets

by: @usatoday USA Today 11m

Ozzie Albies hit a tiebreaking double off Jacob deGrom, Anibal Sanchez pitched six effective innings and the Atlanta Braves beat the New York Mets 2-1 for their fifth straight win

Tweets