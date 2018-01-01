New York Mets

Yahoo Sports
201808031953715909431

Atlanta 5-0 vs Mets' deGrom despite 4 runs in 33 innings

by: The Associated Press Yahoo Sports 4m

Atlanta has four runs in 33 innings against Jacob deGrom this season and is 5-0 against him. ''He knows that those guys are out there trying to score runs for him every night and it's just not happening,'' Mets manager Mickey Callaway said after the...

Tweets