New York Mets

Mets Minors
Mmn-logo

MMN Recap: Brentz, Alonso Lead Vegas Offense in Win

by: Daniel Muras Mets Minors 5m

Las Vegas (54-57) 12, Omaha (50-60) 11   Box ScoreZach Borenstein RF: 2-4, 2B, 2 BB, K, .265/.371/.518Peter Alonso 1B: 3-6, HR, 2 2B, 3 RBI, K, .232/.331/.497Bryce Brentz DH: 3-5,

Tweets