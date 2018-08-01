New York Mets

Mets Minors
Dsc02130-e1533381570513

First Hand Look: Mets Pitching Prospect Anthony Kay, Video Highlights

by: Ernest Dove Mets Minors 5m

Tonight was my second look at Anthony Kay, the 23-year-old lefty taken in the first round of the 2016 draft by the Mets but pitching in his first season following Tommy John Surgery following the

Tweets