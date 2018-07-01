New York Mets

Mets Merized
Mets Minors Recap: Alonso Hits 25th Homer in Big Night

by: Mojo Hill Mets Merized Online 3m

Las Vegas (54-57) 12, Omaha (50-60) 11   Box ScoreZach Borenstein RF: 2-4, 2B, 2 BB, K, .265/.371/.518Peter Alonso 1B: 3-6, HR, 2 2B, 3 RBI, K, .232/.331/.497Bryce Brentz DH: 3-5,

