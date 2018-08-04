New York Mets

The Mets Police
Picard

Crackhead Mets baseball team to rest SS prospect Rosario twice a week

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 1m

What what what what what? “To push him six, seven days a week at this point is tough because he continues to work on a lot of things,” Mets manager Mickey Callaway said. “Let’s give him a couple days off a week to really be rested mentally and physical...

Tweets