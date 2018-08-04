New York Mets

The Mets Police
Picard

Fixing Major League Baseball: A pretty good guest post

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 5m

Good news everyone!  My buddy Hayes who I know for like 30 years submitted a guest post.  That’s awesome because I didn’t have time to Autopilot the blog today!  Here are words from Hayes, I might even read them myself! Hayes is responding to my...

Tweets