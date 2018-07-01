New York Mets

Mets Merized
Jose-bautista-1-560x373

Mets Considering Bringing Back Jose Bautista in 2019

by: Rob Piersall Mets Merized Online 11m

According to Mike Puma of the New York Post, the Mets are considering bringing back outfielder Jose Bautista in 2019.Bautista, 37, could still be traded before the Aug. 31 waiver trade deadlin

Tweets