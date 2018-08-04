New York Mets

New York Post
Shermanmini

What the Mets can learn from the overachieving Rays

by: Joel Sherman New York Post 9m

The Rays had 13 players hit more than six homers last year. Of those, only Kevin Kiermaier (15) remains. Their three pitchers who made their most starts (Chris Archer, Alex Cobb and Jake Odorizzi) are

Tweets