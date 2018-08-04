New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
Cut

No knob, no problem: McNeil swears by odd bat

by: N/A MLB: Mets 4m

NEW YORK -- Clustered in a rack on one end of the Mets' dugout, different players' bats are typically identifiable only by the numbers stuck to their knobs and the names on the barrels. But one group of bats, belonging to Jeff McNeil, stands out. Unlike..

Tweets