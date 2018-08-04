New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Matt Harvey returns to Citi Field Monday as Mets open series against Reds | Newsday
by: Anthony Rieber anthony.rieber@newsday.com Updated August 4, 2018 7:40 PM — Newsday 33s
Matt Harvey will be at Citi Field for three days as his current team, the Cincinnati Reds, visits his former team, the Mets, but is not scheduled to start in the series
Tweets
-
Zack Wheeler with another fine start, blanking the Braves over seven innings. His line: 7 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 9 K,… https://t.co/eQAL0Am8YaBeat Writer / Columnist
-
They didn’t trade Zack Wheeler, so I think the #Mets should be looking into locking him up to a team friendly extension ASAP.Minors
-
Should there be a Matt Harvey tribute video on Monday night?Blogger / Podcaster
-
Call hurts #LGM Ball 2 should be strike 3 Top 7 Wheeler vs Markakis 16% call same 2.4in from edgeMisc
-
The #Mets could learn a few things from the Rays https://t.co/BHKaiaSt2xBlogger / Podcaster
-
.@mconforto8: Fired up.Official Team Account
- More Mets Tweets