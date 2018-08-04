New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
Cut

He's a keeper: Wheeler fans 9, stifles Braves

by: N/A MLB: Mets 38s

NEW YORK -- After his last start, Zack Wheeler wasn't sure if he would sport a Mets uniform again. With all of the trade rumors circulating and his value peaking, Wheeler was a hot commodity leading up to Tuesday's non-waiver Trade Deadline. New York...

Tweets