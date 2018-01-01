New York Mets

Mets snap losing streak with 3-0 shutout win over Braves

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 9m

Amed Rosario, Austin Jackson, and Kevin Plawecki each drove in runs to back Zack Wheeler's strong outing on Saturday night as the Mets shut out the Braves, 3-0

