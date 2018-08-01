New York Mets

Fox Sports
3dd4660dfb404035ada7821b657958de.vresize.1200.630.high.69

Gausman outpitched by Wheeler in Braves debut; Mets win 3-0

by: AP Fox Sports 5m

Kevin Gausman was outpitched in his Braves debut by a blossoming Zack Wheeler, and the New York Mets won 3-0 to stop Atlanta's five-game winning streak

Tweets