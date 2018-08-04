New York Mets

Newsday
Image

Zack Wheeler continues strong stretch as Mets snap skid | Newsday

by: Andrew Gross andrew.gross@newsday.com Updated August 4, 2018 10:31 PM Newsday 2m

Jacob deGrom is undeniably the Mets’ ace. But Zack Wheeler is winning games.The Mets snapped a four-game losing streak as Wheeler won his fourth straight start — the first time in his career he’s done

Tweets