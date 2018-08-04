New York Mets

Wheeler Outpitches Gausman As Mets Top Braves

by: Mets – CBS New York WFAN 2m

Rookie second baseman Jeff McNeil went 4 for 4, and Austin Jackson had an RBI infield single as the Mets halted a four-game skid.

