Morning Briefing: Mets Look To Secure Series Win Against Atlanta

by: John Flanigan Mets Merized Online 13s

The New York Mets will look to secure a series victory against the Atlanta Braves for the first time this season today at 1:10 p.m. Corey Oswalt will take the mound for the Mets against Julio Tehera

