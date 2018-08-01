New York Mets

Mets Merized
Brandon-nimmo-560x377

Morning Briefing: Mets Look To Split Series Against Atlanta

by: John Flanigan Mets Merized Online 5s

The New York Mets will look to secure a series split against the Atlanta Braves for the first time this season today at 1:10 p.m. Corey Oswalt will take the mound for the Mets against Julio Teheran.

Tweets