New York Mets

Mets Merized
Anthony-swarzak-1-560x377

Swarzak Placed on 10-Day DL with Shoulder Inflammation

by: Rob Piersall Mets Merized Online 4m

Prior to Sunday's series finale with the Atlanta Braves, the Mets placed right-handed reliever Anthony Swarzak on the 10-day disabled list with shoulder inflammation.In a corresponding move, N

Tweets